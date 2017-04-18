Self Storage Owner Seeks to Build Artists' Consignment, Crafts and Gift Store in Wilmington, NC
Trey McGirt, whose family owns four Monkey Junction Self Storage facilities in North Carolina, is looking to build an artists' consignment, crafts and gift store near one of his facilities in Wilmington, N.C. He'll host a community meeting at 6:30 p.m. on April 25 at the Monkey Junction property at 5044 Carolina Beach Road to discuss the project. The parcel at 5119 and 5123 Carolina Beach Road is less than half a mile from the storage facility and near a Walmart.
