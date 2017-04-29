Rooms still available for busy week ahead in Wilmington area
The Wells Fargo Championship coincides with UNCW graduation and the One Tree Hill Convention meaning next weekend is expected to be a busy one for the Wilmington area. According to weekly calls to lodging properties in New Hanover County, the Wilmington and Beaches Convention & Visitors Bureau is finding that there is still availability at a variety of lodging properties to include hotels, inns, B&Bs and vacation rentals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWAY-TV Wilmington.
Add your comments below
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for a dental patient for the boards exam!
|Mar '17
|mayra
|1
|Thinking of moving the Wilmington.
|Mar '17
|Jonl34
|1
|How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15)
|Mar '17
|MOOR
|11
|Who is pig that told uber driver
|Mar '17
|Citizen
|1
|Ebonee Spears (Feb '16)
|Mar '17
|dgrace51
|12
|lookin for that horse (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|CharlieeeeM
|3
|New Brunswick Mugshots (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|John
|3
Find what you want!
Search Wilmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC