Rocky Mount Fair ends its run
Norman Chambliss III, owner of the Rocky Mount Fair, recently announced the fair will not operate in 2017 and has reached the decision to indefinitely suspend the operation of the annual fall event. Chambliss grew up working with his family in the fair business.
