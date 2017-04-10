Retailer hhgregg closing all stores, including Wilmington
On Friday, the company announced it was going out of business and shutting down all 220 stores, including the one on Inspiration Drive in Wilmington. The Indiana chain filed for bankruptcy last month and talked to dozens of potential buyers, but its CEO said the company could not close the deal by its deadline.
