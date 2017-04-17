Rachel Freeman Elementary to use grant to build outdoor learning space

Rachel Freeman Elementary has been approved for a grant to build an outdoor learning center in their garden, school officials announced in a news release Monday. Work on Wilmington and Cape Fear Soil and Water have partnered with Rachel Freeman and will be at the school on Saturday, April 29 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. They will install student benches and a teacher station under an existing awning.

