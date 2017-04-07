Operation Gridlock: Greenfield Lake culvert replacement to close S. 3rd Street for rest of 2017
Work on a busy section of road in Wilmington that's been discussed for years will finally start next week. The NC Department of Transportation will close S. 3rd Street between Willard Street and Carolina Beach Road beginning at 9 p.m. Monday.
