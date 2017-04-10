Operation Gridlick: S. 3rd Street/Bur...

Operation Gridlick: S. 3rd Street/Burnett Blvd closing for rest of 2017

Read more: WWAY-TV Wilmington

For the rest of the year, a section of road many drivers use daily will close tonight and won't reopen until 2018. The NC Department of Transportation will close S. 3rd Street/Burnett Boulevard between Willard Street and Carolina Beach Road beginning at 9 p.m. The section of road will remain closed through Dec. 31. The closure will allow crews to replace a 70-year-old concrete culvert with a new, larger culvert that will better drain excess water from Greenfield Lake.

