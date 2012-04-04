'One Tree Hill' still draws attention in Wilmington
The singular teen soap turned adult drama remains a defining - if not, the definitive - Wilmington TV production, one that continues to have an impact unparalleled by any other project. Tuesday will mark the fifth anniversary since the series aired its series finale, simply titled "One Tree Hill," on April 4, 2012.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.
Add your comments below
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for a dental patient for the boards exam!
|Mar 26
|mayra
|1
|Thinking of moving the Wilmington.
|Mar 24
|Jonl34
|1
|How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15)
|Mar 20
|MOOR
|11
|Who is pig that told uber driver
|Mar '17
|Citizen
|1
|Ebonee Spears (Feb '16)
|Mar '17
|dgrace51
|12
|lookin for that horse (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|CharlieeeeM
|3
|New Brunswick Mugshots (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|John
|3
Find what you want!
Search Wilmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC