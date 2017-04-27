NHRMC unveils plans for new parking garage and skywalk across 17th Street
New Hanover Regional Medical Center today unveiled its plans for the employee parking garage and skywalk that will cross above 17th Street. The hospital says the garage and skywalk are part of its strategic plan that will shift employee parking off campus to allow for ample visitor parking and to prepare for construction of a new orthopedic hospital on the main campus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWAY-TV Wilmington.
Add your comments below
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for a dental patient for the boards exam!
|Mar '17
|mayra
|1
|Thinking of moving the Wilmington.
|Mar '17
|Jonl34
|1
|How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15)
|Mar '17
|MOOR
|11
|Who is pig that told uber driver
|Mar '17
|Citizen
|1
|Ebonee Spears (Feb '16)
|Mar '17
|dgrace51
|12
|lookin for that horse (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|CharlieeeeM
|3
|New Brunswick Mugshots (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|John
|3
Find what you want!
Search Wilmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC