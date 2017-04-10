Mural highlighting Wilmington's history unveiled at ILM
The mural commemorates the city's aviation and naval history and includes images of ILM, the USS North Carolina and a steam-powered boat on the Cape Fear River. "The airport is going to have a lot of visitors coming through here, not only last week for the Azalea Festival but coming up for the Wells Fargo Championship," said Beth Currie, manager of mural programs for Wells Fargo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.
Add your comments below
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for a dental patient for the boards exam!
|Mar 26
|mayra
|1
|Thinking of moving the Wilmington.
|Mar 24
|Jonl34
|1
|How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15)
|Mar 20
|MOOR
|11
|Who is pig that told uber driver
|Mar '17
|Citizen
|1
|Ebonee Spears (Feb '16)
|Mar '17
|dgrace51
|12
|lookin for that horse (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|CharlieeeeM
|3
|New Brunswick Mugshots (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|John
|3
Find what you want!
Search Wilmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC