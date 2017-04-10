More
Bill would pull NC colleges out of ACC if state is boycotted aga - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC North Carolina lawmakers filed a bill Tuesday that could lead to UNC and N.C. State leaving the ACC if it becomes law. North Carolina lawmakers filed a bill Tuesday that could lead to UNC and N.C. State leaving the ACC if it becomes law.
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for a dental patient for the boards exam!
|Mar 26
|mayra
|1
|Thinking of moving the Wilmington.
|Mar 24
|Jonl34
|1
|How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15)
|Mar 20
|MOOR
|11
|Who is pig that told uber driver
|Mar '17
|Citizen
|1
|Ebonee Spears (Feb '16)
|Mar '17
|dgrace51
|12
|lookin for that horse (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|CharlieeeeM
|3
|New Brunswick Mugshots (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|John
|3
