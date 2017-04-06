Letter sent to Holly Tree parents con...

Letter sent to Holly Tree parents confirms death of missing woman

A letter sent home to parents at Holly Tree Elementary School today confirms the death of one of two missing Wilmington women . The letter says the school is deeply saddened by the death of a custodian and tells parents a crisis response team will be available.

