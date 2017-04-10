Leaders discuss plans to fight Wilmington opioid abuse
Leaders in government, law enforcement and health spoke about ways to fight the opioid epidemic in Wilmington and New Hanover County during a panel Monday night. Mayor Bill Saffo, Chief Physician Executive of NHRMC Dr. Philip Brown and representatives from the Wilmington Police Department and the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office were part of the panel.
