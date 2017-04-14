Jeffrey Harmon found responsible for murder of two Wilmington women
Following investigation, the Wilmington Police department tells WWAY that their detectives, Columbus County Sheriff's Deputies, Horry County Police and the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation found Jeffrey Harmon is solely responsible for the deaths of Eva Jo Jones and Tiffany Cartwright. Around 9:15 p.m on Monday, fire crews responded to a structure fire on Silver Spoon Rd. in Columbus County and discovered two burnt bodies.
