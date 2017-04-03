Isolated tornadoes, large hail, damaging wind gusts possible Wednesday

Severe storms are expected to thunder through the area Wednesday into Thursday, bringing with them the possibly of dangerous conditions, according to an update from the National Weather Service in Wilmington, N.C. Storms will blow into the area Wednesday, with the bulk of the system raging Wednesday evening into Thursday morning, according to Steve Pfaff, warning coordination meteorologist with the weather service. "This severe weather event may be accompanied by multiple hazard types from large hail to tornadoes and damaging thunderstorm wind gusts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.