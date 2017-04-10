Infant survives head-on wreck that killed Georgiaa
Authorities confirmed a couple from Georgia died in a North Carolina crash when their sports utility vehicle hit a box truck head-on early Friday morning. According to Trooper Ben Chappell with the North Carolina Highway Patrol, 44-year-old Robert Fiala and his wife, 53-year-old Donna Bolding Fiala, were traveling from their home in Atlanta to meet family on the North Carolina coast for vacation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KBMT.
Add your comments below
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for a dental patient for the boards exam!
|Mar 26
|mayra
|1
|Thinking of moving the Wilmington.
|Mar 24
|Jonl34
|1
|How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15)
|Mar 20
|MOOR
|11
|Who is pig that told uber driver
|Mar '17
|Citizen
|1
|Ebonee Spears (Feb '16)
|Mar '17
|dgrace51
|12
|lookin for that horse (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|CharlieeeeM
|3
|New Brunswick Mugshots (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|John
|3
Find what you want!
Search Wilmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC