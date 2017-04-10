Infant survives head-on wreck that killed Georgiaa

Authorities confirmed a couple from Georgia died in a North Carolina crash when their sports utility vehicle hit a box truck head-on early Friday morning. According to Trooper Ben Chappell with the North Carolina Highway Patrol, 44-year-old Robert Fiala and his wife, 53-year-old Donna Bolding Fiala, were traveling from their home in Atlanta to meet family on the North Carolina coast for vacation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KBMT.