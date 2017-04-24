Incoming storms could bring up to 6 inches of rain. A flash flood watch is in effect.
Horry and Georgetown counties are under a flash flood watch from midnight Sunday until 8 a.m. Tuesday from an incoming low-pressure system that could spawn river flooding later in the week, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, N.C. The watch was issued for all of northeast South Carolina and southeast North Carolina through Tuesday morning as a low-pressure system moves in bringing the risk of heavy rainfall. A forecast prepared at 4:30 p.m. Sunday showed a high risk for flooding through Tuesday morning with rainfall amounts totaling 3 to 6 inches across the region.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Add your comments below
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for a dental patient for the boards exam!
|Mar 26
|mayra
|1
|Thinking of moving the Wilmington.
|Mar 24
|Jonl34
|1
|How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15)
|Mar '17
|MOOR
|11
|Who is pig that told uber driver
|Mar '17
|Citizen
|1
|Ebonee Spears (Feb '16)
|Mar '17
|dgrace51
|12
|lookin for that horse (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|CharlieeeeM
|3
|New Brunswick Mugshots (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|John
|3
Find what you want!
Search Wilmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC