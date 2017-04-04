Housing coalition raising awareness o...

Housing coalition raising awareness on affordable housing resources, concerns

18 hrs ago Read more: WWAY-TV Wilmington

Today, the housing coalition hosted the ninth Solution Series with their partners at Trillium, Fair Housing Project, SocialServe.com, and the City of Wilmington to discuss the resources and concerns about affordable housing in the community. Cape Fear Housing Coalition Director Paul D'Angelo said the goal was to explain current housing laws and give landlords and tenants information about all of the resources out there for them.

Wilmington, NC

