Hank Barbee to perform on WHQR's 'Soup to Nuts' on Thursday
Soup to Nuts is an ongoing live music series brings local and visiting performers into their studio in downtown Wilmington where attendees find themselves up close and personal with an artist. These shows can be spare performances or done with a number of musicians.
Start the conversation, or Read more at StarNewsOnline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for a dental patient for the boards exam!
|Mar 26
|mayra
|1
|Thinking of moving the Wilmington.
|Mar 24
|Jonl34
|1
|How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15)
|Mar 20
|MOOR
|11
|Who is pig that told uber driver
|Mar '17
|Citizen
|1
|Ebonee Spears (Feb '16)
|Mar '17
|dgrace51
|12
|lookin for that horse (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|CharlieeeeM
|3
|New Brunswick Mugshots (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|John
|3
Find what you want!
Search Wilmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC