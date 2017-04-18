Habitual felon gets prison time for felony gun possession

A Wilmington man pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a stolen firearm, and admitted his status as a habitual felon on Monday in New Hanover County Superior Court. Lemarcus Davis, 30, was sentenced to 5-to-8 years in prison and the judge ordered him to attend substance abuse treatment while in custody.

