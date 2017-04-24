Former Triad economic developer found...

Former Triad economic developer found dead in Kure Beach

Read more: WWAY-TV Wilmington

An embattled former economic developer from the Triad who briefly ran a concert venue in Wilmington was found dead in Kure Beach, the same day a Greensboro newspaper wrote an expose about his new life in Wilmington. In 2016, David Powell was accused of embezzling more than $240,000 dollars from the Piedmont Triad Partnership, an economic development organization.

