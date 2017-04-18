Floodplain Changes Approved for North...

Floodplain Changes Approved for North Carolina Beach Community

North Carolina's floodplain mapping officials have approved an appeal of severe flood zone restrictions for a beach town, meaning property owners may save some money. The StarNews of Wilmington reports the N.C. Floodplain Mapping Program approved the appeal from New Hanover County for Wrightsville Beach property owners.

