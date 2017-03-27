Fire Chief: 3 killed, 4 injured when boiler exploded in Soulard - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson said a large boiler exploded at the Loy-Lange Box Company in the 220 block of Russell Boulevard Monday morning. The boiler, described as a being about the size of a van, then crashed into the administrative area of the Faultless Healthcare Linen building, located in the 2030 block of Broadway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.