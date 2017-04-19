End-of-Life workshop helps people a Face the Elephant in the Rooma
Lower Cape Fear Hospice is holding a no cost workshop on Friday, April 21 at their Phillips LifeCare and Counseling Center at 1414 Physicians Drive in Wilmington from 10am to 11am. The long-range goal of this initiative is to educate people about advance care planning and to have equipment and processes in place so that critical end-of-life important information is readily available if something should happen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWAY-TV Wilmington.
