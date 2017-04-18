Driver injured, cited for State Route 117 crash
A driver suffered minor injuries in a one-vehicle rollover crash on State Route 117 just south of State Route 366 Thursday morning around 3:10. The Logan County Sheriff's Office reports that Darius Knight, 50, of Wilmington, North Carolina, was driving a 2014 Nissan Versa northbound on 117 when he went off the right side of the road, then struck the ditch and a road sign.
