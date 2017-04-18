Dense fog may impact your morning com...

Dense fog may impact your morning commute

A dense fog advisory was issued by the National Weather Service in Wilmington, N.C. for Horry, Georgetown, and parts of southeast North Carolina Thursday morning. The advisory is in effect through 9 a.m. as dense fog has blanketed Horry, Georgetown, Robeson, N.C., Bladen, N.C., Columbus, N.C., inland Pender, N.C., inland Brunswick, N.C., inland New Hanover, N.C., as well as Florence, Dillon, Marion, and Williamsburg, according to weather authorities.

