Dense fog may impact your morning commute
A dense fog advisory was issued by the National Weather Service in Wilmington, N.C. for Horry, Georgetown, and parts of southeast North Carolina Thursday morning. The advisory is in effect through 9 a.m. as dense fog has blanketed Horry, Georgetown, Robeson, N.C., Bladen, N.C., Columbus, N.C., inland Pender, N.C., inland Brunswick, N.C., inland New Hanover, N.C., as well as Florence, Dillon, Marion, and Williamsburg, according to weather authorities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Add your comments below
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for a dental patient for the boards exam!
|Mar 26
|mayra
|1
|Thinking of moving the Wilmington.
|Mar 24
|Jonl34
|1
|How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15)
|Mar '17
|MOOR
|11
|Who is pig that told uber driver
|Mar '17
|Citizen
|1
|Ebonee Spears (Feb '16)
|Mar '17
|dgrace51
|12
|lookin for that horse (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|CharlieeeeM
|3
|New Brunswick Mugshots (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|John
|3
Find what you want!
Search Wilmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC