Deadline today to register for Wilmington active shooter workshop
The City of Wilmington and the Department of Homeland Security are holding the event on Wednesday. According to the DHS, preparing for and training employees to cope with active threats and workplace violence should be a key piece of an organization's emergency action plan.
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for a dental patient for the boards exam!
|Mar 26
|mayra
|1
|Thinking of moving the Wilmington.
|Mar 24
|Jonl34
|1
|How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15)
|Mar 20
|MOOR
|11
|Who is pig that told uber driver
|Mar '17
|Citizen
|1
|Ebonee Spears (Feb '16)
|Mar '17
|dgrace51
|12
|lookin for that horse (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|CharlieeeeM
|3
|New Brunswick Mugshots (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|John
|3
