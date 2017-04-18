Could a fourth bridge across the Cape Fear River become a reality?
More than 55,000 cars travel over the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge each day, back and forth from Wilmington to Brunswick County. The amount of traffic is expected to grow tremendously in the next decade so the NC DOT is proposing a fourth bridge as part of the Cape Fear Crossing project.
