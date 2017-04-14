Cost to build new Wilmington fire station increases nearly $573,000
Rising construction costs means the proposed fire station on Shipyard Boulevard will be smaller than expected and cost more to build. According to city documents, in order to bring this project within budget, the original building layout required design revisions to reduce the overall size of the fire station by 3,000 square feet, a move the city says will not compromise the function or space needs.
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for a dental patient for the boards exam!
|Mar 26
|mayra
|1
|Thinking of moving the Wilmington.
|Mar 24
|Jonl34
|1
|How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15)
|Mar 20
|MOOR
|11
|Who is pig that told uber driver
|Mar '17
|Citizen
|1
|Ebonee Spears (Feb '16)
|Mar '17
|dgrace51
|12
|lookin for that horse (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|CharlieeeeM
|3
|New Brunswick Mugshots (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|John
|3
