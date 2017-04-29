Coast guard rescues 2 near Reef Point

Coast guard rescues 2 near Reef Point

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: WWAY-TV Wilmington

Sector North Carolina watchstanders in Wilmington received notification that the 40-foot sailboat The Eleventh Hour had ran aground near Reef Point and was taking on water with two people aboard. The Coast Guard responded by sending a 29-foot Rescue Boat-Small crew from Station Elizabeth City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWAY-TV Wilmington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilmington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for a dental patient for the boards exam! Mar '17 mayra 1
Thinking of moving the Wilmington. Mar '17 Jonl34 1
News How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15) Mar '17 MOOR 11
Who is pig that told uber driver Mar '17 Citizen 1
Ebonee Spears (Feb '16) Mar '17 dgrace51 12
lookin for that horse (Oct '14) Feb '17 CharlieeeeM 3
New Brunswick Mugshots (Nov '13) Jan '17 John 3
See all Wilmington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilmington Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for New Hanover County was issued at May 01 at 5:08AM EDT

Wilmington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilmington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Wilmington, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,042 • Total comments across all topics: 280,698,049

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC