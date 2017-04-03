Clyde Edgerton's 'Killer Diller' debuts on stage in Wilmington
Killer Diller follows the story of a young man finishing his time in a halfway house, who falls for a young woman working her way through a weight loss program adjacent to his work release program. Their college-sponsored gospel group try to figure out how they can make it as a blues band.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.
