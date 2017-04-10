City to modify marina plans to let re...

City to modify marina plans to let restaurants open ahead of Wells Fargo tourney

10 hrs ago Read more: WECT-TV Wilmington

A couple of new restaurants near the growing riverfront marina in downtown Wilmington will be able to open in time for events surrounding the Wells Fargo Golf Championship next month, despite not having a requirement complete for public restrooms. City Council will vote on a resolution Tuesday that would give the operators of the area the ability to open the restaurants without completing a public restroom component that was part of the original approved plans between the city, Pier 33 and Northern Riverfront Marina and Hotel.

