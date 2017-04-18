City makes compromise to open Riverwalk restaurants
The Wilmington City Council approved several items Tuesday night, one which moves forward the opening of two restaurants along the Riverwalk. The two new restaurants Vida and Black Finn in Historic Downtown Wilmington were supposed to open last summer but do to the lack of public bathrooms they never did.
