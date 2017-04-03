City council gets update on UNCW's innovation center
The number of companies staying local and the self-sustainability of the UNCW Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship were of keen interest to the members of the Wilmington City Council after a presentation by university representatives Monday morning. CIE Director Diane Durance gave council members an update on the progress of the center after the council's agenda meeting.
