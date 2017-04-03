Church holds vigil to pray for missing women

Church members will gather Wednesday night to pray for two of their members, who disappeared last week. Life Community Church will host the prayer vigil starting at 6 p.m. Wilmington Police said Eva Jones, 60, and her daughter, Tiffany Cartwright, 35, were last seen Friday, March 31, and that the two may be traveling between Wilmington and Myrtle Beach in a 2001 silver Saturn with a license plate YZA-5017.

