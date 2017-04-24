CFCC students find artifacts at futur...

CFCC students find artifacts at future pool site

Read more: WECT-TV Wilmington

Cape Fear Community College's student Anthropology Club found a type of treasure chest for budding archeologists in downtown Wilmington. On a recent dig at the site of Dean May's future pool located at his home in Wilmington, seven CFCC students, in conjunction with the non-profit Public Anthropology Corps, found several artifacts dating from the early 19th century.

