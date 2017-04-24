Captures the drama, horror of WWI, Ar...

Captures the drama, horror of WWI, Armenian genocide

Star-News April 27, 2017 Thursday Captures the drama, horror of WWI, Armenian genocide NC Staton John; Tribune News Service The Promise is a World War I romance drama that focuses on the Armenian genocide at the hands of the Turkish army. Oscar Isaac plays Mikael Boghosian, an Armenian medical student who has traveled from his small mountain village to study for his degree in the bustling big city of Constantinople.

