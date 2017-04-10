Canines for Service gets help to support Veterans program
Canines for Service of Wilmington has been awarded a $25,000 grant investment from the Petco Foundation to support its Canines for Veterans program. "Our veterans have given so much for our country to defend our freedom and rights," said Rick Hairston, President and CEO.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWAY-TV Wilmington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for a dental patient for the boards exam!
|Mar 26
|mayra
|1
|Thinking of moving the Wilmington.
|Mar 24
|Jonl34
|1
|How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15)
|Mar 20
|MOOR
|11
|Who is pig that told uber driver
|Mar '17
|Citizen
|1
|Ebonee Spears (Feb '16)
|Mar '17
|dgrace51
|12
|lookin for that horse (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|CharlieeeeM
|3
|New Brunswick Mugshots (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|John
|3
Find what you want!
Search Wilmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC