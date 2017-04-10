Canines for Service gets help to supp...

Canines for Service gets help to support Veterans program

Canines for Service of Wilmington has been awarded a $25,000 grant investment from the Petco Foundation to support its Canines for Veterans program. "Our veterans have given so much for our country to defend our freedom and rights," said Rick Hairston, President and CEO.

