Brigade Boys & Girls Club students get new tablets

U.S. Cellular associates joined students to celebrate the company's recent $25,000 donation to the K-12 Science, Technology, Engineering and Math program. After surprising the Brigade kids with the tablets, associates worked with a group of bilingual youth to utilize applications on the tablets to improve literacy skills.

