Bridge lane closures begin April 17

Bridge lane closures begin April 17

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WECT-TV Wilmington

Motorists who travel on I-40 near mile marker 414 in Wilmington should expect intermittent lane closures beginning Monday, April 17. The closures are needed so Department of Transportation staff can safely inspect various sections of the bridge over the CSX railroad tracks. Lane closures will begin at 9 a.m. and end each day by 3:30 p.m. The closures will continue through Thursday, April 20. One lane will remain open for traffic in each direction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilmington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for a dental patient for the boards exam! Mar 26 mayra 1
Thinking of moving the Wilmington. Mar 24 Jonl34 1
News How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15) Mar 20 MOOR 11
Who is pig that told uber driver Mar '17 Citizen 1
Ebonee Spears (Feb '16) Mar '17 dgrace51 12
lookin for that horse (Oct '14) Feb '17 CharlieeeeM 3
New Brunswick Mugshots (Nov '13) Jan '17 John 3
See all Wilmington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilmington Forum Now

Wilmington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilmington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
 

Wilmington, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,508 • Total comments across all topics: 280,259,134

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC