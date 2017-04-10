Bridge lane closures begin April 17

Motorists who travel on I-40 near mile marker 414 in Wilmington should expect intermittent lane closures beginning Monday, April 17. The closures are needed so Department of Transportation staff can safely inspect various sections of the bridge over the CSX railroad tracks. Lane closures will begin at 9 a.m. and end each day by 3:30 p.m. The closures will continue through Thursday, April 20. One lane will remain open for traffic in each direction.

