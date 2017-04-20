Black teens more likely than whites t...

Black teens more likely than whites to have smartphones and use mobile social media apps, poll shows

1 hr ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Teenagers and their technology are inseparable, but a new poll shows black teens are the most likely to have access to smartphones - which could explain why they're the biggest and most frequent users of mobile-friendly social media apps Snapchat and Instagram . A survey released Thursday by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research explored teens' social media use and its relationship to race and class.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

