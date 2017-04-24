Bitty & Beau's Coffee to open new location in Charleston

Wilmington-based Bitty & Beau's Coffee announced Monday it will bring its special blend of java to the South Carolina Lowcountry at a new location in Charleston later this year. "Charleston offers the same southern hospitality we're accustomed to and was recently voted the 'Best City in the South' by Southern Living Magazine, so it's the perfect place to open our second location," owner Amy Wright said in a news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.