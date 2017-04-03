Bathrooms causing delay for new resta...

Bathrooms causing delay for new restaurants at Pier 33 in Wilmington

Wilmington City planners will be discussing a way to help new restaurants at Pier 33 in downtown Wilmington open before the Wells Fargo Championship at a meeting this week. The restaurants have been delayed from opening for more than six months.

