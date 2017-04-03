70th Azalea Festival Parade and Street Fair April 8

The 2017 North Carolina Azalea Festival would like to invite visitors to two of our most popular, family-friendly, and free events of the Azalea Festival - the annual Parade and Street Fair presented by Wells Fargo! The 70th annual North Carolina Azalea Festival Parade kicks off at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 8th at the corner of Market and 3rd Streets. The route will travel straight North on 3rd Street and end at Bladen Street.

