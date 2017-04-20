63-acre property under contract for r...

63-acre property under contract for retail center in Leland

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: WWAY-TV Wilmington

A 63-acre property on Highway 17 in Leland is under contract with a development firm out of Charleston South Carolina. Twin Rivers Capital is in the process of purchasing the property on 17 in between Ocean Gate Plaza and Ploof Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWAY-TV Wilmington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilmington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for a dental patient for the boards exam! Mar 26 mayra 1
Thinking of moving the Wilmington. Mar 24 Jonl34 1
News How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15) Mar '17 MOOR 11
Who is pig that told uber driver Mar '17 Citizen 1
Ebonee Spears (Feb '16) Mar '17 dgrace51 12
lookin for that horse (Oct '14) Feb '17 CharlieeeeM 3
New Brunswick Mugshots (Nov '13) Jan '17 John 3
See all Wilmington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilmington Forum Now

Wilmington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilmington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Wilmington, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,683 • Total comments across all topics: 280,441,863

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC