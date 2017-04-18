125 million Americans breathe unhealthy levels of air pollution where ...

125 million Americans breathe unhealt...

125 million Americans breathe unhealthy levels of air pollution

The American Lung Association's annual "State of the Air" report found that 125 million Americans live in counties with unhealthful levels of either ozone or particle pollution. While that number has decreased from the previous report, and the report card found continued improvement in air quality, it was found that there is a continued increase in dangerous spikes in particle pollution.

