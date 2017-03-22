Wreck takes out several traffic light...

Wreck takes out several traffic lights in Wilmington

Read more: WECT-TV Wilmington

Several intersections in Wilmington are without operating traffic lights after a wreck hit a guide wire for a pole Thursday morning. According to New Hanover County dispatch, traffic lights are affected in the area of the 16th and Wooster intersection as well as the areas around Park Avenue, Colonial Drive, Country Club Road and Forest Hills Drive.

