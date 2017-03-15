WPD looks for suspect after woman sho...

WPD looks for suspect after woman shot and killed yesterday afternoon

Police say Shantell Denise Williams, 42, of Wilmington, was shot at 3:58 p.m. in the 99 block of S. 17th St. Witnesses called 911 reporting gunshots in the area of S. 17th St. and Wrightsville Ave. When EMS arrived on scene, they found Williams on the sidewalk suffering from gunshot wounds. They took her to New Hanover Regional Medical Center, where she died from the injuries.

