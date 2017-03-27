Work set to start on King Street railroad tracks
On Tuesday, CSX Railroad will be making some repairs to the railroad tracks at King Street, which is the primary access into the Love Grove neighborhood. Before work on the tracks crossing King Street begins, CSX will ready the nearby temporary road access that was put into place during a trail derailment that occurred there in 2013.
