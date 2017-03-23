Winthrop downs UNCW women's tennis 5-2

Winthrop downs UNCW women's tennis 5-2

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: WECT-TV Wilmington

WILMINGTON, North Carolina Winthrop swept the doubles point and then added four singles victories for a 5-2 decision over UNCW in women's tennis action on a sunny Friday at the UNCW Courts. The Eagles of the Big South Conference pushed their record to 14-4 with the non-conference win.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilmington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for a dental patient for the boards exam! 13 hr mayra 1
Thinking of moving the Wilmington. Fri Jonl34 1
News How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15) Mar 20 MOOR 11
Who is pig that told uber driver Mar 11 Citizen 1
Ebonee Spears (Feb '16) Mar 6 dgrace51 12
lookin for that horse (Oct '14) Feb '17 CharlieeeeM 3
New Brunswick Mugshots (Nov '13) Jan '17 John 3
See all Wilmington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilmington Forum Now

Wilmington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilmington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Wilmington, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,821 • Total comments across all topics: 279,852,915

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC